Jim Boeheim Has Awkward Exchange About Future At Syracuse

Jim Boeheim has been infamous for multiple iconic news conferences, and he might have saved his best for last, or maybe it wasn’t his last.

Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC men’s basketball tournament Wednesday after Daivien Williamson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to put the Demon Deacons up 77-74.

The loss concluded Boeheim’s 46th season with the Orange. The head coach had planned to retire in 2018, but when his son, Buddy Boeheim, enrolled at Syracuse, he continued his role on the sideline. But the question was brought up to the 78-year-old coach again after Wednesday’s loss, and Jim Boeheim was oddly noncommittal.

“I’ve been lucky to coach this long,” Boeheim told reporters, per video from The Field of 68. “I think you missed it. I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it in the press conference afterwards. And nobody (picked up on it), until (campus director) William Payne figured it out.”

“Are you saying you’re going to retire?” Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota asked.

“This is up to the university,” Boeheim said.

“You want to come back?” Ditota asked.