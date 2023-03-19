Jim Montgomery Praises ‘Manchild’ Charlie Coyle In Bruins Win

Charlie Coyle and the Bruins’ third line didn’t grab the headlines Saturday, but they played a pivotal role for Boston.

The Black and Gold beat the Wild to end their franchise-record 14-game points streak. The top line for the B’s stepped up against a hot Minnesota team, but Coyle, Trent Frederic and Tyler Bertuzzi shut down the Wild.

The third line logged in 9:55 of ice time, and the Bruins outshot Minnesota 12-3, had more shots on goal, 7-0, and were 2-0 on high-danger chances, according to Boston.com’s Conor Ryan.

“He’s just a manchild out there,” head coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley of Coyle, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. It looked like a grown man playing against peewees at times, especially that last minute of the play. It was pretty impressive.”

Frederic got on the box score with an empty-net goal to cap off the win, and Coyle provided the assist at the 18:03 mark.

“It’s always fun coming back here,” said Coyle, who started his career in Minnesota, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I loved it here and playing in this building. There’s a lot of memories and things that go through your brain. But it makes you play that much harder and want to win for your team now and get the better of these guys. … We’re playing for something bigger, and like I said, it’s not hard to get up and have that jump in your game. …”

It was a full team effort for the Bruins as they end their road trip Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, along with an hour of pregame.