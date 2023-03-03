Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Bruins Star Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins are already dealing with injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

And another forward could be added to the injured list following Boston’s 7-1 blowout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Star winger Brad Marchand made an early exit from the game after getting caught in a comprising position along the boards while taking a hit from Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin midway through the second period. The Bruins ruled Marchand out with a lower-body injury during the second intermission.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gave a brief update on Marchand’s status after the win, but it didn’t provide much insight.

“We think it’s gonna be alright. We’re not positive yet,” Montgomery told reporters, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

This is the second time in three games Marchand has dealt with an ailment. In a win over the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week, Marchand suffered a skate cut above his ankle that required stitches. He missed a little bit of time during that contest, but ended up returning.

While the the 34-year-old has compiled 19 goals and 34 assists for 53 points on the campaign, Marchand still felt like there is another level for him to reach after getting a delayed start to this season following double hip surgery in the offseason.