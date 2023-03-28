Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Jakub Lauko, Nick Foligno

Jakub Lauko contributing to the Boston Bruins during the final stretch of the season is being put momentarily on hold.

Lauko netted a goal in Boston’s 4-3 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday but exited the game with 7:33 left in the third period after an awkward collision into the corner boards. The Bruins forward needed assistance from teammates in getting off the ice.

But Bruins coach Jim Montgomery revealed Tuesday after morning skate that even though Lauko wasn’t spotted at practice, his injury isn’t deemed to be serious.

“It’s upper-body. It’s day-to-day,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “It’s nothing that a 23-year-old won’t get over in due time.”

While Lauko isn’t a critical piece for the Bruins, the bottom-six forward does provide some quality depth, especially with Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno still working their way back from injuries.

The Bruins received some good news on Foligno as well Tuesday, with the veteran returning to practice in a non-contact sweater for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in late February. Foligno’s presence at the session was sure a welcomed sight for the Bruins.

“It’s just great to have him out there,” Montgomery said. “He brings so much energy and positive energy to the group always. And you could see he was excited to be back out with the group. It’s good. He’s starting to make progress toward being an option for us again, which is good.”