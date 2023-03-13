Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Finds New Home In NFL Free Agency

Jimmy Garoppolo is on to his third NFL franchise.

Garoppolo, who spent parts of six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after a 2017 trade from the New England Patriots, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

Schefter reported Monday, shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period began, that Garoppolo’s contract with Las Vegas is a three-year, $67.5 million deal, with $34 million guaranteed.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report Monday that Garoppolo and the Raiders were closing in on a deal, which is relatively unsurprising seeing as both Schefter and fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously pointed to Las Vegas as a potential landing spot.

The Raiders were without a starting quarterback after releasing Derek Carr, who since has joined the New Orleans Saints. Jarrett Stidham, who started two games down the stretch for Las Vegas last season, reportedly is signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Broncos, making him Russell Wilson’s backup under new head coach Sean Payton.

Not only did Las Vegas’ QB vacancy make it easy to connect the dots, with Garoppolo being arguably the second-best quarterback available behind Aaron Rodgers. Garoppolo also is familiar with several members of the Raiders organization, including head coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator when Garoppolo backed up Tom Brady in New England.