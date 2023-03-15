Joe Mazzulla Gives Update On Robert Williams III’s Celtics Return

Robert Williams II could be back soon

by

2 hours ago

The Boston Celtics have been without center Robert Williams III throughout their recent rut. That could all change soon, however.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a status update on Williams prior to Boston’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

“He went through (a workout) and looked pretty good,” Mazzulla said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “He’s still on the timeline. Hopefully within the next week or so… He responded well to the workout yesterday and today (Wednesday) a lighter day for him.”

Williams has not played since March 3, when he suffered a hamstring strain against the Brooklyn Nets in a loss. In the five games he’s missed, Boston has gone 2-3 and had the 17th-ranked defense in the NBA. The Celtics undoubtedly miss his presence at the rim, and his ability to switch on the perimeter, opting to run small without him.

The 25-year-old has averaged 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 24.2 minutes per game this season — only playing in a total of 28 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
