Joe Mazzulla Highlights Concerning Areas After Latest Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics hit a new all-time low Monday night after failing to the Houston Rockets, who are the worst team in the Western Conference and won just their 16th game of the season.

With all the chances in the world to capitalize, the Celtics fell flat on their faces in an ugly 111-109 loss to follow the start of their two-week road trip. In the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown, who scored a season-high 43 points, failed to connect on all of three free-throw attempts after drawing a crucial foul. Yet, Brown did cut the lead at just one point, which helped position the C’s for a late-game hero.

And with Boston down two on the game’s final possession, Jayson Tatum failed to deliver, missing a quality look layup attempt that secured Hoston’s third win since the NBA All-Star break.

This of course prompted head coach Joe Mazzulla to acknowledge a series of concerning areas that haunted the Celtics in the excruciating loss.

“Those are concerning. The margins,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “The free throws, the rebounding, the turnovers, the second chance. … That’s playoff basketball at its finest. The ability to win those situations. So it’s concerning that we’re inconsistent in that and we have to be committed to those, regardless of who we’re playing. Regardless of the situation, regardless of how many games are left. It doesn’t matter. You have to be committed to those.”

Boston committed 13 turnovers, as Tatum led that charge with four, to Houston’s 10 while also falling short in the rebound battle 48-38, as Mazzulla mentioned. Yet, despite making the Rockets look like a playoff-worthy opponent — which they’re far from — the Celtics still remained within reach of securing a third straight win. They entered the fourth quarter down just five points and in several instances in the game’s final frame, were just a shot away from either tying or taking the lead.

But as the Celtics have continued to show since returning from the All-Star break, their inability to close out contests is extremely concerning. Tatum played far from an MVP-caliber candidate, shooting just 2-of-10 from beyond the arc and botching a potential game-tying layup as the cherry on top. Marcus Smart, who’s generally proved to be the go-to floor general, committed several questionable turnovers, which the Rockets made Boston pay for.