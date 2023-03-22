Jonathan Jones Opens Up On Why He Re-Signed With Patriots

When Jonathan Jones said he wanted to return to the Patriots, he clearly meant it.

In the weeks leading up to NFL free agency, the veteran cornerback expressed a desire to return to the franchise that gave him an opportunity as an undrafted rookie in 2016. Jones ultimately re-signed with New England on a two-year contract last week while reportedly taking a hometown discount.

During his first seven seasons in Foxboro, Jones earned the respect of teammates and coaches while developing into one of the game’s best slot cornerbacks. And he enjoyed arguably his best campaign yet in 2022, successfully transitioning to boundary cornerback after the Patriots allowed J.C. Jackson to walk in free agency.

Still, given Jones’ age (30 in September) and New England’s potential need for a true No. 1 cornerback, many thought Jones and the Patriots could part ways this offseason. But the two sides ultimately found a way to keep their relationship going for two more years.

In a conversation Wednesday with NESN.com, Jones opened up on why returning to the Patriots was such a high priority.

“Oh yeah,” Jones said. “Like, if it made sense, as far as contract-wise for me, the Patriots were just always the place to be. It’s what I know. It adds some consistency, and not a lot of guys get to stay in the same system for eight or nine years. So, God willing, I’ll finish out this two-year deal and that’ll be nine years in the same place. That’s not common. So, just to even have that opportunity was definitely a big driving force for that.”

Jones is far from the only defensive player who’s re-signed with New England this offseason. Jabrill Peppers, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale all have done the same. Veteran defensive back Myles Bryant received a restricted-free agent tenure — greatly increasing the chances of his return — and cornerback Jalen Mills reportedly re-signed with the Patriots on Wednesday (with intentions of playing safety) mere days after being released.