Jorge Alfaro Strengthens Red Sox Case With This Moon Shot Vs. Pirates

Jorge Alfaro’s latest case to make the Red Sox Opening Day roster was an emphatic one.

The veteran catcher continued a wildly impressive spring by absolutely launching one into orbit against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon in Bradenton, Fla.

Check it out — this thing might still be in-flight.

Alfaro already had the inside track to breaking camp with the big club by way of Connor Wong’s hamstring injury. And yes, the Red Sox like Wong, whom they acquired from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade. It would have been interesting, though, had Wong stayed healthy whether Alfaro would flat-out beat him for the job.

The 29-year-old has been that good so far. The Thursday dinger was his second of the spring, improving his batting average to an otherworldly .524. That included a brief pause to go play for Columbia at the World Baseball Classic, too.

The Red Sox might soon make a decision on Alfaro’s plans to start the season. MassLive.com reported earlier this month that Alfaro has an “upward mobility” clause in his contract. According to the report, Alfaro could get out of his Red Sox deal if he were able to land a big league job elsewhere.