Justin Turner’s Wife Shares Encouraging Update After Brutal Injury

It was no doubt a scary scene Monday at JetBlue Park when Boston Red Sox newcomer Justin Turner got hit in the face on a pitch from Detroit Tigers righthander Matt Manning.

The incident came in the first inning of the spring training contest as Turner immediately hit the dirt and was profusely bleeding from his face while manager Alex Cora and other Red Sox staff members checked on the 38-year-old.

Turner was taken to a local hospital for further examination and Cora had a positive update on the veteran infielder following Boston’s 7-1 win.

Cora’s good news was followed by an even more encouraging update that Turner’s wife, Kourtney, shared on social media.

“Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers,” Kourtney Turner tweeted. “We’re home now and he’s resting (okay — maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

That feels like the best possible outcome for Justin Turner after being dealt such a brutal injury. And despite the vast amount of stitches, it seems like he didn’t suffer a major injury. It will also allow Manning to breathe a deep sigh of relief.

There has been no indication of how long Turner will be sidelined for. Turner, who signed a two-year deal worth a reported $22 million this offseason with the Red Sox after spending nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was well positioned to assume designated hitter responsibilities on an everyday basis.