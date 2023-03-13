Kemba Walker Describes Watching Celtics’ Growth This Season

Kemba Walker is nearly three years removed from his last game with the Boston Celtics, but the 32-year-old remains supportive of his former teammates.

While the Celtics were focused on earning a second straight win, against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, Walker was in attendance, seated directly behind Boston’s bench. There, Walker watched as the C’s, who signed him to a $140 million contract in 2019, climbed within one and a half games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Unbelievable, just watching them over the last couple of years has been unbelievable, man,” Walker said, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I still keep in touch with these guys, so it’s nothing for me to be here right now. They knew I was coming and everything. I just love watching them play. Those are my brothers, those are my real brothers, like for real. Lot of love for those guys.”

When the C’s brought Walker on board, he was expected to be Boston’s floor general, keeping them in contention and filling for the loss of Kyrie Irving. But an injury-riddled trend that struck Walker brought Boston back to the drawing board and sent the undersized guard to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford in 2021.

Walker has since remained in a constant battle for a roster spot in the NBA. Just recently, Walker got a chance to play alongside Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, where he made nine appearances and averaged eight points. He also showed signs of his former All-Star form, scoring 32 points in his only start with the Mavs.

Yet, Dallas decided to cut Walker loose and acquired Irving a month later before the trade deadline in February.

Walker does remain hopeful along his journey to finding his next landing spot.