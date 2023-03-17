Kennesaw State Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

March Madness continues Friday afternoon when No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls take on No. 3 Xavier Musketeers in the first round of the tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

Kennesaw State (26-8) narrowly beat Liberty 67-66 to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament and goes into Friday’s game having won eight of its last nine and ending the season on a 16-2 run.

Xavier (25-9) lost to Marquette in the Big East final game and is looking to turn its luck around to advance in the tournament and put a stop to the Owls’ hot streak.

The Musketeers are the 12.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 153.5, but anything can happen during March Madness, as showcased by upsets that already took place Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Kennesaw State vs. Xavier online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: truTV