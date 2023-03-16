Kiké Hernández Explains Emotions After Edwin Díaz Injury In WBC

All of the exciting emotions Puerto Rico felt immediately after its thrilling win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic quickly did a 180 after Edwin Díaz injured himself.

The New York Mets closer, who sealed Puerto Rico’s win to advance to the quarterfinals, was celebrating with his team when he fell to the mound and eventually left the field in a wheelchair. It was an emotional scene with Díaz and other members of Puerto Rico crying.

Kiké Hernández spoke to reporters after the game and when he was asked how the locker room felt after everything transpired, he took a few seconds before answering.

“Quiet. It comes to a certain point that it gets bigger than a game and something very unfortunate happened,” the Boston Red Sox infielder told reporters, per SNY. “As excited as we were about the game and all that, that’s one of our brothers and some of us grew up together and all that, so it’s really easy to set aside the game and worry about us as humans. it definitely doesn’t feel in there like we just beat the Dominican Republic to advance.”

The Mets released a statement Wednesday night to announce Díaz would undergo imaging Thursday.