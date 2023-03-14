Kiké Hernández Seals Perfect Game For Puerto Rico In Wild Fashion

Kiké Hernández played hero for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Monday night, but it wasn’t a traditional walk-off hit. Nothing about Puerto Rico’s showdown with Israel was traditional.

The Boston Red Sox infielder lined a single into left field in the eighth inning to give PR the 10-0 win over Israel. The WBC has a mercy rule that states first-round games will end if one team has a 15-run lead after five innings or a 10-run lead after seven.

Hernández didn’t just win the game for Puerto Rico, either. In the process, he had the unusual distinction of completing a perfect game with a bat in his hands. The Puerto Rican pitching staff didn’t allow a single base-runner over eight innings, meaning the walk-off hit also clinched an eight-inning perfect game.

WALK OFF. PERFECT GAME.



A historic performance for Team Puerto Rico ?? pic.twitter.com/FGKQic4cxH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Hernández finished the game going 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. He’s batting .333 with three RBIs and two talks for Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico moved to 2-1 in the tournament before its game against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.