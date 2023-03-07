Lamar Jackson Gone? Four Thoughts After NFL Franchise Tag Deadline

The NFL franchise tag deadline past Tuesday afternoon and countless players now know their fate as the new league year approaches.

Only six teams used their franchise tag before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

— Washington Commanders: defensive lineman Daron Payne

— Dallas Cowboys: running back Tony Pollard

— Las Vegas Raiders: running back Josh Jacobs

— Jacksonville Jaguars: tight end Evan Engram

— Baltimore Ravens: quarterback Lamar Jackson

— New York Giants: running back Saquon Barkley

Here are four takeaways following the deadline:

— Should Lamar Jackson want to venture elsewhere, the Ravens signal-caller now is one step closer to doing so. Baltimore used its non-exclusive tag on Jackson, meaning the former NFL MVP can communicate with other teams about a long-term extension. If another team presents a long-term contract to Jackson, the Ravens will have the option to match it or decline it and receive a 2023 and 2024 first-round pick from Jackson’s new team.

Baltimore undoubtedly sent a message with the type of tag it chose. The Ravens and Jackson reportedly remain distant on contract numbers, and Baltimore essentially confirmed it does not value Jackson the same way he values himself. Allowing another franchise to talk to the franchise quarterback of your team undoubtedly is a risky decision, but Baltimore clearly is hoping that other organizations will value Jackson similar to how they do. It seems both the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons feel that way as both reportedly will not pursue Jackson. Other teams, however, would be wise to talk shop with Jackson when he becomes available for business starting March 15.

— It came down to the wire, but the Giants reportedly signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension over four years. That signing allowed New York then to quickly switch gears and franchise tag Barkley, keeping the two together for another campaign. The Giants said all along they wanted to keep both in house, but they only were able to do so with Jones’ long-term agreement. Otherwise, the Giants would have tagged Jones and Barkley would have hit the open market where he likely would have fetched more and departed the Meadowlands.