Lamar Jackson-Patriots Rumors: These Four Soundbites All We Have To Go On

There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Lamar Jackson and the Patriots, but is there any actual fire?

Speculation about Jackson potentially joining New England was bubbling beneath the NFL rumor surface, but it full-on erupted Tuesday afternoon when Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke to reporters in Phoenix. Kraft said that rapper Meek Mill recently told him that Jackson wants to play for the Patriots, and now we seemingly have a real situation on our hands.

What’s the deal? First of all, it’s important to note where things stand with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who insist they want to keep the 2019 NFL MVP.

Jackson, who isn’t working through an agent and wants a new long-term deal, recently was assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag. This enables the 26-year-old to negotiate with other NFL teams ahead of the July deadline for signing the one-year franchise tag contract. If a team makes Jackson an offer, the Ravens have the opportunity to match it. If Baltimore declines, the franchise signing Jackson must give Baltimore two first-round picks. The Ravens also could negotiate a sign-and-trade if they decide to move on from Jackson — who said he requested a trade — while believing that no teams will part with the two draft picks.

Now, back to the Patriots.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, there weren’t any legitimate reports indicating that New England was interested in pursuing Jackson. The most we had to go on was what Meek Mill apparently told Kraft. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for us to connect the dots.

Here are the four most important soundbites to keep in mind when discussing the Lamar Jackson-Patriots rumors: