Lamar Jackson Reveals Trade Request In Lengthy Message To Fans

Lamar Jackson is ready to move on from the Ravens.

Most football fans and media members could have guessed that when Baltimore failed to give the superstar quarterback the contract he desires. But Jackson himself confirmed the speculation in a three-tweet thread Monday morning.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson wrote. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.

“You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll see me again.”

The Ravens effectively made Jackson available for trade when they attached him with the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier in the offseason. Any team can present Jackson with an offer sheet, which Baltimore can either match or accept a return package of two first-round picks.

Jackson’s announcement was dropped virtually at the same time John Harbaugh met with reporters at the league’s annual meeting. The Ravens head coach confidently indicated the franchise does not intend to trade the 2019 NFL MVP.