Linus Ullmark Can Propel Bruins To Strong Finish Before Playoffs

Going back to last season, no one expected Linus Ullmark to be leading the league in wins (33), save percentage (.938) and goals against average (1.89).

However, when you look at the historic season the Boston Bruins have had thus far, it’s only fitting for the netminder to be dominating in his second season with the Black and Gold.

With less than 20 games left in the regular season, the Bruins have already punched their ticket to the postseason and are poised to win the Presidents’ Trophy with Ullmark being one of the biggest reasons the team has been so successful.

Ullmark has done it all. He’s not only stopped over 1,100 shots he’s faced this season, but he’s also pitched two shutouts and he even scored a goal, the first goalie goal in Bruins’ history.

So, how can Ullmark help his teammates end the season ready to chase the Stanley Cup?

Starts in Net

The Bruins have a tough schedule to end the regular season with four sets of back-to-back games, but resting Ullmark could end up hurting the 29-year-old goalie more than helping him.

Unfortunately, the Bruins this season have had a tough time finding their legs when they have any amount of time off from game play. Would the time off hinder Ullmark as well? Would it take him out of game rhythm?