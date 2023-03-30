LSU Shares Photo Of Bill Belichick With This 2024 QB Prospect

Bill Belichick this week got familiar with one of next year’s top quarterback prospects.

The official LSU Football Twitter account on Wednesday shared a photo of the New England Patriots head coach with Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels. Belichick was among a slew of NFL coaches and scouts attending LSU’s pro day, where he also clarified his controversial “last 25 years” comment in a conversation with Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Daniels, 22, won’t be available in the 2023 NFL Draft. In late December, he announced his intention to return to LSU for one more season.

The dual-threat quarterback played for Arizona State from 2019 through 2021 before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 campaign. Daniels excelled in his first season in Baton Rouge, completing 68.6% of his passes for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with three interceptions in 14 games. The California native also ran 186 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Daniels, listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, currently is viewed as a likely Day 2 pick in 2024 but his stock obviously could rise with another stellar season. He’s ranked as the fourth-best 2024 QB prospect by NFLDraftBuzz.com.