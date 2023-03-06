Magic Johnson Sends Warning To Celtics After Loss Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics have stooped to a new level of concern, according to NBA legend Magic Johnson.
Following a blown 28-point lead to the disintegrated Brooklyn Nets, the C’s outdid carried on the struggling momentum, losing in double overtime to the New York Knicks. And that loss marked their third consecutive loss against the Knicks this season, dating back to Boston’s 120-117 overtime loss on Jan. 26, which also took place at TD Garden.
On Sunday, the Celtics shot just 39% on 109 shot attempts and committed 16 turnovers, resulting in a blown 14-point lead. Then with several chances to seize a victory, most notably a mismanaged Jayson Tatum feed with seconds on the clock before the end of regulation.
This prompted Johnson, who is well too familiar with the best of the best Celtics teams, to warn Boston of what could be a potential premonition to come in the playoffs.
“The NY Knicks are a bad matchup for the Boston Celtics so Boston better hope they don’t see them in the Playoffs,” Johnson tweeted shortly after the 131-129 Celtics loss.
A stretch? Perhaps, but not too far-fetched.
In the playoffs, anything can happen, as the saying goes. To think the Knicks can’t possibly fight off the Celtics in a best-of-seven series is just disingenuous. Julius Randle, who scored 31 points in the New York win, has averaged 30 points and 8.5 rebounds through four games against the Celtics this season — slowly regaining the previous form that placed him eighth in league MVP voting two years ago.
As for the Celtics, they continue to do wrong by their run at the Eastern Conference’s top spot. This latest loss boosted the Milwaukee Bucks’ lead over Boston to 1.5 games. But with 17 games remaining on the Celtics’ regular season schedule, there’s still time to make up for the lost ground.
The Celtics return to the floor Monday night, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.