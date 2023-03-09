Marcus Smart Echoes Fred VanVleet, Wants Consistency From Refs

The Boston Celtics ended their three-game losing skid Wednesday night, but Marcus Smart was limited to under 22 minutes due to foul trouble.

Over the course of nine seasons, Smart said he feels some officials have had it out for him at times.

“I’ve definitely felt where officials have had personal vendettas,” Smart said to reporters following Celtics practice, per NBC Sports Boston. “They’re humans too. They have bad days just like we do. It’s only fair to notice and understand the fact that sometimes they’re going to let their emotions get the best of them and make calls and judgment calls the way the way they officiate.”

The Celtics guard added that he understands it happens, but the players want consistency throughout the officiating.

“Just like for us, we get emotional too,” Smart said. “But for us, we get in trouble for it. We just want consistency around.”

Smart was prompted to discuss his trials and tribulations regarding officiating following Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet’s recent rant regarding his own history with the officials.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen Fred VanVleet’s interview, that’s all I’m going to say,” Smart explained. “Obviously, it lets you know that I’m not speaking out of my butt and I’m not the only one that feels that way. I’m going to let Fred do all the talking.”