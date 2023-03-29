Masataka Yoshida Explains ‘Real Honor’ Of Playing For Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida came to the Red Sox with the right mindset.

Yoshida has a big, fun personality, something Boston fans received a glimpse of when the Japanese outfielder delivered a parting message as the Red Sox left spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. But don’t mistake his temperament for being carefree, as Yoshida wants nothing more than to help Boston contend for a World Series in 2023 and beyond.

The 29-year-old made this clear Tuesday after belting a home run in the Red Sox’s spring training finale. Yoshida also explained why he’s proud to be a member of the Boston organization.

“It’s a real honor to play for the Boston Red Sox because they are a really traditional team, and a lot of times (have ended the season as) World Series champions,” Yoshida told reporters, per MLB.com. “The only thing I’m focusing on is (trying) to play hard every day and contribute to the team winning.”

Alex Cora and company likely will be looking for big contributions from Yoshida, even though the upcoming campaign will mark his first in Major League Baseball. The four-time NPB All-Star is set to have an important role for the Red Sox as their everyday left fielder and clean-up hitter.

Yoshida will make his Fenway Park debut Thursday when Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles for an Opening Day showdown. NESN’s full coverage of the opener begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.