Masataka Yoshida’s WBC Teammate Sees Unlimited Potential In Red Sox Outfielder

A first impression can be everything and Boston Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida has certainly made the most of his during the World Baseball Classic.

While Red Sox fans have to really like what they’ve seen out of Yoshida so far, his Japanese teammates have also been highly impressed with Yoshida’s skill set, especially when the 29-year-old is in the batter’s box.

Lars Noothbaar, who plays alongside Yoshida for Team Japan and is entering his third season in the outfield for the Cardinals, bestowed high praise on Yoshida for his production at the plate.

“Professional hitter,” Noothbaar told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “The sky’s the limit with him.”

With his first full Major League Baseball season on the horizon, it’s tough not to get excited about Yoshida’s potential given how he has produced at the WBC.

He is second among players on Team Japan with a .400 (6-for-15) batting average with at least 10 at-bats, which trails only two-way phenom and 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Yoshida has driven in more runs than Ohtani, though, collecting 10 RBIs to tie him for the most in the WBC with United States infielder Trea Turner.

Yoshida has shown some power, too, while also displaying his terrific plate discipline and strong bat-to-ball skills he was renowned for when he played in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. In five games, Yoshida has yet to strike out.