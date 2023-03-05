Matt Patricia Reportedly Could Land Defensive Role With NFC Team

Should longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia not return to New England for the 2023 NFL season or the AFC for that matter, there reportedly is at least one NFC team showing interest in him.

Patricia, who interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ since-filled defensive coordinator opening, now has a “shot to land” with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. Guregian reported that Patricia could fill Philadelphia’s opening as a linebackers coach.

The 48-year-old Patricia spent the 2022 campaign as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller and offensive line coach, reportedly doing Bill Belichick a solid despite having no desire to serve in either role. Following a season in which New England’s offense took a noticeable step backward, Belichick and the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and Adrian Klemm as the offensive line coach entering the 2023 season.

Those specific moves caused Patricia’s role on the staff to come into question. He has worked 16 seasons with the Patriots, six of which he served as the defensive coordinator.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton wouldn’t rule out Patricia being hired in Denver despite the organization naming Vance Joseph as its defensive coordinator. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported last week that Patricia could land titles like “senior defensive assistant” or “associate head coach” in Denver.

If not the Mile High City, perhaps Patricia finds a home in the City of Brotherly Love.