Matthew Judon Sends Patriots Tweet Amid Darius Slay Trade Rumors

Matthew Judon’s tireless Patriots recruitment efforts resumed Friday morning.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Philadelphia Eagles have given star cornerback Darius Slay to seek a trade. Slay, 32, has one year left on his current contract and would cost $17.5 million against the cap for any team that acquires him in a trade.

The news prompted a predictable reaction from Judon, who’s developed a reputation for recruiting potential free agents and trade targets to New England since landing with the Patriots in 2021. Sometimes the star edge rusher has been joking around, other times he’s been totally serious.

Judon simply tagged the Patriots in his tweet while adding a pair of “thinking” emojis.

The Patriots arguably need to add an elite cornerback this offseason, and Slay would qualify. He’s coming off arguably his best season yet and is a five-time Pro Bowler.

But Slay reportedly wants a new contract, and he didn’t actually request a trade from the Eagles. Friday’s news is all about negotiation tactics, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.