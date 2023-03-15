Matthew Judon Wants Patriots To Make These Three Major Moves

Matthew Judon has an offseason Patriots wishlist, and it’s pretty aggressive.

Judon, a resilient offseason recruiter, used Twitter on Wednesday to pitch three significant moves for New England. The star edge rush apparently wants his team to sign cornerback Darius Slay and trade for stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Judon also wants the Patriots to cap it all off with a deal for Odell Beckham Jr.

This isn’t the first time that Judon has proposed acquiring all three players. Most recently, he sent Patriots fans into a frenzy with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about Hopkins.

Are any of these moves realistic?

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan to release Slay on Wednesday after failing to restructure the 32-year-old’s contract. He’d fill an obvious need for the Patriots, but his age and checkered history with Matt Patricia make a deal difficult to envision.

Hopkins makes more sense, however. The superstar wideout has been floated as a potential New England target all offseason and reportedly is likely to be traded by the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins also has a big fan in Bill Belichick.