Six Relievers Mets Could Target After Edwin Díaz’s Crushing Injury

Let’s be perfectly clear: There’s no replacing Edwin Díaz, who suffered a devastating knee injury during the World Baseball Classic that’ll likely sideline him for the New York Mets’ entire 2023 season.

Díaz was the best closer in Major League Baseball in 2022, earning him a new five-year, $102 million deal, the richest contract ever given to a reliever. The Mets will sorely miss his ninth-inning dominance.

But World Series expectations abound in Queens, where team owner Steve Cohen has devoted a ton of financial resources to building a championship contender. While Díaz’s injury is unfortunate, with the potential to crush New York’s bullpen, the Mets simply can’t afford — yes, there’s something they can’t afford — to sit around and feel bad for themselves, especially within a stacked National League East.

The Mets likely will lean heavily on David Robertson and Adam Ottavino — a couple of veteran pitchers with closing experience — in high-leverage, late-inning spots this season. They also should explore MLB free agency and the trade market for potential reinforcements, though, as piecing together games just became a lot more difficult with Díaz unavailable for the final three outs.

So, here are six relievers the Mets theoretically could target with Opening Day looming next week.

FREE AGENTS

Zack Britton, LHP

The Mets were among 10 teams to attend Britton’s showcase last Friday, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, which isn’t surprising given the club’s needs and the left-hander’s familiarity with manager Buck Showalter from their time together in Baltimore. Britton is 35 and totaled just 45 appearances (38 innings) over the last three seasons, having undergone Tommy John surgery in September 2021. But he averaged 40 saves per season from 2014 to 2016, a stretch in which he posted a 1.38 ERA and earned two All-Star selections as the Orioles’ closer.

Ken Giles, RHP

Giles, who also underwent Tommy John surgery, has been limited to just nine appearances (eight innings) since the beginning of 2020. And his overall track record isn’t nearly as impressive as Britton’s, as Giles’ peaks have been accompanied by some valleys throughout his MLB career. But Giles is just 32, has closing experience and can miss bats, evident by his career 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.