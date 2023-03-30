Mets Place Justin Verlander On Injured List, Continuing Injury Bug

Injuries were already starting to pile up for the New York Mets before a single pitch was thrown — and on Opening Day, things got worse for them.

With closer Edwin Díaz likely out for the season after a freak injury during a World Baseball Classic celebration and Brandon Nimmo described as week-to-week after suffering a sprained his knee during spring training, Mets general manager Billy Eppler on Thursday told reporters the club had placed starting pitcher Justin Verlander on the injured list for a low grade teres major strain, per SNY.

“I think looking back, it was something that was kind of lingering, but it’s spring training and it’s very normal to kind of have to work through some stuff,” Verlander told reporters, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “I didn’t give it much credence. Just kind of thought it was something I was working through. … And then in my bullpen (Wednesday), still felt a teeny bit of something.

“When I looked back, when I thought I was over it, I still felt something. I connected the dots. My velocity was down a little bit my last start. … I’ve dealt with a lat before a couple of times in my career. It’s just not something to mess around with at all. I missed a better part of three months one time.”

New York will rescan the three-time Cy Young winner in a week before giving another update, per the team.

The Mets call on Max Scherzer on Opening Day and hope newcomer Kodai Senga and the rest of the pitching staff can carry the load at the start of the season.