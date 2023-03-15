Mexico Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch WBC Game Online, On TV

A trip to the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is on the line Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Mexico and Canada will compete for the right to advance in the global tournament at Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks. Team Mexico is 2-1 in WBC play entering the game, rebounding from a loss to Colombia with back-to-back wins over the United States and Great Britain. Team Canada, also 2-1, earned wins over Colombia and Great Britain but was trounced by the U.S.

José Urquidy will start for Mexico on Wednesday. The Astros right-hander will be countered by Rob Zastryzny, a left-hander who signed a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates in late December.

Here’s how to watch the Mexico-Canada WBC game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m.

TV: FS2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX