Mexico Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch WBC Semifinal Online, On TV

We’re down to three teams left in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with Monday night’s Mexico and Japan matchup setting the stage for Tuesday’s championship game against the United States.

Mexico entered the tournament as a sneaky sleeper squad and exceeded expectations during pool play, going 3-1 to secure a quarterfinal spot. They then defeated Puerto Rico in a thrilling come-from-behind win that featured a three-run rally in the seventh inning to escape elimination. Now, going up against two-time WBC title winners in Japan, Mexico seeks its first appearance in the ultimate game.

Meanwhile, Japan has cruised. They went a perfect 4-0 to secure the top spot in Pool B with ease. Led by the face of baseball in Shohei Ohtani, Japan is a win away from yet another shot at the crown. They last won back in 2009, defeating South Korea.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval gets the nod for Mexico and righty Roki Sasaki takes the mound for Japan.

Team Japan is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the Mexico-Japan WBC game online and on TV:

When: Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX