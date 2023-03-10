Miami vs. Duke Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

A trip to the ACC Tournament title game is on the line when the top-seeded Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on Friday night.

Duke beat Miami in their first game against one another this season, but Miami got its revenge in their next meeting by winning 81-59.

Miami narrowly beat Wake Forest on Thursday night while Duke handily defeated Pittsburgh to advance in the tournament.

Duke is the 3.5-point favorite going into Friday’s game on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 144.5

Here’s how to watch Duke-Miami:

When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | ESPN