Miami Vs. Houston Live Stream: How To Watch Sweet 16 Game Online, On TV

A trip to the Elite 8 will be on the line at T-Mobile Center on Friday.

Top seed Houston will take on No. 5 seed Miami in the first Midwest region matchup. The Cougars handled Northern Kentucky and Auburn in the first two rounds of the 2023 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Hurricanes scraped by Drake in the first round and proceeded to earn a convincing win over Indiana in the following round.

Houston is 7.5-point favorite over Miami at FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline on the Cougars is set at -335, and the moneyline on the Hurricanes is set at +365. The game has a 138.5 total.

The winner of the matchup will play the winner of Xavier vs. Texas.

Here’s how to watch the Miami-Houston game online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS