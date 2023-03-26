Miami Vs. Texas Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns will face the fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes on Sunday with a trip to the NCAA Men?s Basketball Tournament Final Four on the line.

The Longhorns enter the Midwest regional final after knocking off Colgate, Penn State and Xavier while the Hurricanes advanced past Drake, Indiana and No. 1 Houston.

Texas currently is a 3.5-point favorite with the total set at 147.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner will face the West regional champion Connecticut Huskies in Houston on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Miami-Texas matchup online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 26 at 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS