Michigan State Vs. Kansas State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament will kick off Thursday night with an East region matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats.

The seventh-seeded Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating USC and Marquette in the first and second rounds, respectively. The third-seeded Wildcats eliminated Montana State and Kentucky to earn the trip to Madison Square Garden.

Coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats with the total set at 138.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s how the public is betting the game.

The winner will earn a trip to the Elite Eight on Saturday where it’ll face the winner of Tennessee-Florida Atlantic.

Here’s how to watch Michigan State-Kansas State online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: TBS