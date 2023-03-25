Mike Hoffman Miffed By Bruins’ A.J. Greer’s Suspension Length

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman is sporting a new battle scar thanks to Bruins forward A.J. Greer cross-checking the latter in the face during Thursday’s 4-2 Boston win between the two clubs.

Greer was suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Safety, and Hoffman took exception to the length of discipline.

“So, I’ve gotten a two-game suspension for cross-checking a guy in the back of the helmet,” Hoffman said in an Instagram story. “A full-blown, intentional cross-check to the face — one game. Hmm.”

Hoffman spoke with members of the media following the team’s practice in Montreal and elaborated on his feelings about the suspension.

“I feel like more severe of a punishment, you know,” he said. “It’s one of the most dangerous vicious things you can do in our game.”

Hoffman continued to explain that he understands the game happens fast, and often players react in ways they don’t mean, but that shouldn’t be a factor in disciplinary decisions.

“At the end of the day, the result is the result, and a plain cross-check to the face is, I don’t really think, acceptable,” he said. “It’s 2023; in our last five, seven years, everyone’s been preaching player safety, hit to the heads, it wasn’t a body check, but he checks other two boxes, so you know, a just little frustrating.”