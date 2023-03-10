MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox José Iglesias Lands Minor League Deal

Following the reported interest linking former Boston Red Sox infielder José Iglesias to the Miami Marlins, the 33-year-old landed a minor league deal just ahead of the 2023 season.

Iglesias and the Marlins agreed on a non-roster deal, according to Mark Feinsend of Fansided. The deal also includes an invitation to spring training, which the Marlins have 17 exhibition games left scheduled before they open up the regular season on March 30.

After landing a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Colorado Rockies last year, Iglesias spent the bulk of 2022 at shortstop as he has for the majority of his 11-year career. During the peak of his career, the former Red Sox minor league product was highly recognized as one of baseball’s most elite defenders, earning himself a 2015 All-Star appearance as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

And while Iglesias is no longer what he once was in his heyday, the Marlins still have landed a flexible infielder with an above-average glove. Iglesias recorded a .981 fielding percentage in 116 games at shortstop with the Rockies last season, totaling 123 putouts and committing just eight errors.

In the last three seasons, Iglesias has played over 110 games, making appearances at both shortstop and second base. The right-handed hitter batted .292 with three home runs and 47 RBIs with a 3.6% walk rate and 12% strikeout rate in 467 plate appearances.

With Iglesias coming at a low cost, the Marlins aren’t taking a risk with this offseason addition by any means. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker can platoon Iglesias in the middle infield, which helps considering the departure of Miguel Rojas via trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in January.