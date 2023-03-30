MLB Rumors: Latest Shohei Ohtani Chatter Suggests Slugger Stays Out West

The Angels prepare for Opening Day on Thursday with the hope they can retain superstar Shohei Ohtani, but the 28-year-old might call another Los Angeles team his new home in 2024.

Ohtani established himself as the top player in the sport when he helped guide Japan to a World Baseball Classic title this year. He will be a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and while the Angels reportedly flirted with the idea of trading the two-way star last season, they voiced their determination to keep Ohtani in Los Angeles.

He might stick around in LA, but the Dodgers could be a big player in the market. That’s the sentiment around the league, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney on “Get Up.” Multiple clubs “believe” the Dodgers will make a run at the Japanese superstar in a deal that valued at over $600 million.

Ohtani hasn’t been too open about his situation with the Angels, but the lack of success from Los Angeles might be the reason he leaves for a team that consistently plays in the postseason.

It’s something MLB fans would love to see, as shown with the reaction to the WBC final, but the idea of Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform might cause those same fans to shudder at the idea.

The decision ultimately will be up to the two-way player, but it’s clear there will be a massive bidding war to acquire the best player in baseball.

