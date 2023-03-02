MLB’s New Pitch Clock Helps Yankees Pitcher Capture Insane Feat

It has taken almost no time for Major League Baseball’s rule changes to make an impact on the game. And to be honest, it has been kind of awesome.

Though the full list of updates is exhausting to read, MLB has implemented two major changes for the 2023 season. First, the bases will be bigger, which will hopefully encourage more attempts at steals and provide some excitement on the base paths. Second, there’s a pitch clock, which is meant to speed up the game and help avoid the unnecessary wasted time that we’ve seen in years past.

While the rules have been polarizing, there’s no denying they’re effective.

Want an example? Check out what New York Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta did to Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano on Thursday.

Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta is using the new pitch clock to his advantage.



Struck out a batter in 20 seconds ?



?: @MLB pic.twitter.com/GFFMYhkDGe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 2, 2023

Yes, you watched and read that correctly. It took Peralta less time to strike someone out than it does for you to tie your shoes.

If that doesn’t put things in perspective, check out this insane comparison to a postseason game from a few years back.