NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant ‘Finalizing Deal’ With This College Program

Update 12:21 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s college basketball program, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stoudamire reportedly has informed the Celtics that he’s accepting the job to take over the ACC program.

Original Story: Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is rumored to be a “strong candidate” to replace fired Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, according to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, citing sources.

Stoudamire has been with the Celtics as an assistant since 2021 when he was brought in by then-head coach Ime Udoka following Stoudamire’s coaching stint at Pacific from 2015-2021. Udoka initially was suspended for the 2022-2023 season by the Celtics due to “violations of team policies” and reportedly no longer works for the team.

Joe Mazzulla took over for Udoka and initially was named interim coach until the Celtics made it official on Feb. 16, and made Mazzulla the team’s 19th head coach in franchise history.

Drafted seventh overall by the Toronto Raptors, the former point guard Stoudamire played 13 seasons in the NBA for Toronto, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.