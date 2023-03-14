New Patriots Tackle Sends Message To Fans After Agreeing To Deal

Calvin Anderson is fired up to be back in New England.

The veteran offensive tackle agreed to a two-year free agent contract with the Patriots, according to multiple Tuesday afternoon reports. The move represents a reunion, as Anderson signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before being cut less than a month later.

The 26-year-old used Twitter to send a message to fans shortly after news of his contract broke.

“To Pats nation,” Anderson wrote. “I remember signing with you after the draft! Everything come(s) full circle, and I can’t wait to give you everything I have and more. Not much for me to say, but a lot for me to do. Let’s work.”

Anderson spent some time with the New York Jets after leaving the Patriots but eventually settled in with the Broncos. Over three seasons in Denver, the Rice product was active for 41 games, including making 12 starts. He started in seven games this season, all of which came at left tackle.

Anderson has experience at both tackle spots, indicating he could play a swing-tackle role in New England. Trent Brown, Conor McDermott and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber are the only other tackles currently on the Patriots roster.