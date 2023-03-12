NFL Free Agency Rumors: What Odell Beckham Jr. Seeks On Market

Odell Beckham Jr. might end up being one of the biggest winners of NFL free agency given a lackluster crop of wide receivers set to hit the open market.

And it seems Beckham has set a price tag that reflects just that.

The talented wideout is seeking $20 million per year, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Saturday. It was speculated during the 2022 campaign that Beckham was seeking the same amount, despite the fact he was still working his way back from an ACL tear.

Beckham did not sign with any team last season and spent the entire campaign on the shelf as he recovered from the knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham now enters his age-30 season after gaining additional time to recover.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon that “several teams” are now in talks with Beckham. The former Pro Bowler generated buzz when he hosted a workout in front of dozens of scouts and coaches Friday. For what it’s worth, though, Pelissero added there hadn’t yet been negotiations or contract demands from Beckham.

One might think Beckham getting $20 million per season is a bit of a long shot given he’s been away from the league and is entering his age-30 season. However, the number of suitors certainly will drive up the price of the wideout.

The 2023 league year opens Wednesday with the legal tampering period starting Monday.