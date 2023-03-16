NFL Free Agency: Winners, Losers After First Wave Of Signings, Moves

The initial wave of NFL free agency seems to be calming down though organizations around the league nevertheless are feeling the remnants of its wake.

For some, that’s a momentum-building trajectory while others still have plenty of work to do.

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers after the league’s legal tampering and first 24-plus hours of free agency.

Winners

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has chosen the New York Jets, and now it up to Gang Green to push the deal across the finish line. Rodgers to New York likely will serve as the most impactful move of the offseason. The Jets will be an immediate contender once they’re able to make the trade with the Green Bay Packers official. He very well could be the missing ingredient for a team with a roster stacked elsewhere. Adding one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in receiver Allen Lazard and fortifying the defensive secondary with a trade for Chuck Clark won’t hurt either.

Chicago Bears

Not only do the Bears benefit from Rodgers leaving the NFC North, but general manager Ryan Poles also has done a respectable job improving the roster. Will the Bears compete for the NFC crown of Lombardi Trophy? Well, no. But improvements have been made. Perhaps most notably is the addition of D.J. Moore, especially give the underwhelming receiver group on the open market. The Bears also improved their defense with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, doing so on short-term contracts. And the addition of guard Nate Davis is the first improvement for Justin Fields’ offensive line. There’s more to do in the Windy City, but it’s a good start.

Jordan Love

Another Rodgers-related development? Well, yeah. Love, the 2020 first-round finally will get the opportunity to start for the Packers after sitting behind Rodgers for his first three seasons. The Packers likely will exercise Love’s fifth-year option meaning he’ll have two seasons to prove he’s the next starter in Green Bay.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton wasted little time bolstering the offense around quarterback Russell Wilson, clearly setting his sights on improvements to the ground game. The Broncos signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87.5 million) and left guard Ben Powers (four years, $52M) to complement the offensive line as well as blocking tight end Chris Manhertz (2 years, $6M). Denver also signed running back Samaje Perine, a respectable backup behind Joe Mixon last season, should Javonte Williams need extra time to recover from season-ending injury.