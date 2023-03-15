NFL Insider Points Out ‘Strong Sign’ From Jimmy Garoppolo Deal

In the lead-up to the start of NFL free agency, at least one report tabbed the Texans as the likeliest landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo.

But as we learned Monday, the veteran quarterback isn’t bound for Houston.

The Texans rumors made sense, as Garoppolo has history with the general manager, new head coach and offensive coordinator. Jimmy G ultimately opted for a familiar face on another team, reportedly joining Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year contract.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer can’t help but wonder if Houston showed its hand when it didn’t make a stronger pursuit of Garoppolo.

“The Texans allowing for Garoppolo to go to Vegas seems to be a strong sign that they plan to take a quarterback second in the draft,” Breer wrote in a column published Monday. “As we mentioned this morning, in our column on the Bears-Panthers trade, Chicago did have some talks with Houston on the Texans moving up from No. 2 to 1, and Carolina didn’t even call them because they were convinced that Nick Caserio was taking a signal-caller.”

It’s unclear who the Texans have their sights set on as next month’s draft inches closer. The Panthers reportedly are targeting C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, though, so Houston’s most preferred option might not be on the board when it picks at No. 2.

That is unless the Texans make the bold decision to move up one spot and take complete control of the NFL draft.