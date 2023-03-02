NFL Prospect Didn’t Expect Bill Belichick To Be So ‘Nice’ At Shrine Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Brooks expected one version of Bill Belichick last month, but wound up getting another.

Brooks was among a slew of prospects who spent a week with Belichick and other Patriots coaches at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. While speaking with reporters Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Louisiana Tech cornerback was asked whether the allegedly grumpy Belichick came as advertised.

“Really kind of surprised me that he was a little nicer than maybe he seems,” Brooks said. “Maybe just because we’re still college kids, but (Patriots coaches) seemed a little nicer than I thought.”

Brooks also lauded New England staffers for their direct, hands-on coaching methods, which differed from what he saw in college.

“That’s something that you didn’t get in college,” Brooks said. “In college, they kind of beat around the bush a little bit. But the Patriots, they treat you like grown men. They come to you and tell you what you need to do and if you’re not doing it, move around.”

fellow Shrine Bowl participant Charlie Thomas on Wednesday told a story about Belichick stopping a practice after a botched punt drill. Brooks remembered it the same way.

“Yeah, he stopped practice and stopped, really, everything we were supposed to be doing,” Brooks said. “Straight to special teams the rest of practice.”