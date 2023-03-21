NFL Rumors: AFC Team ‘Continues To Pursue’ Jerry Jeudy Trade

It seems the Denver Broncos continue to field trade calls for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy one week into NFL free agency.

And the Cleveland Browns are one team which continues to pursue Jeudy in a trade, according to a report Tuesday from Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright of Denver-based KOA-FM.

Allbright previously reported the Dallas Cowboys were among the teams making calls for Jeudy, but their trade for Brandin Cooks on Sunday likely takes them out of the mix. The Patriots also have looked into trading for Jeudy, but Allbright reported Tuesday Denver’s price tag has been too steep for New England to this point.

Cleveland’s interest in Jeudy comes one week after the Browns reportedly restructured the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson and opened up $36 million in cap space.

Jeudy landing in Cleveland would mean he joins a receiver room already featuring Amari Cooper and 2022 standout Donovan Peoples-Jones. However, Cooper’s $20 million base salary comes off the books following the 2024 season at the same time Jeudy’s next deal (as long as he gets his fifth-year option picked up) goes into effect.

Reports have surfaced hinting the Broncos want at least one first-round pick or a second-round pick and an established NFL player in return for Jeudy, a first-rounder in 2020.