NFL Rumors: Bills Miss Out On Jamaal Williams To This NFC Team

After previously reported interest linking running back Jamaal Williams to the Buffalo Bills, the 27-year-old made his free agency decision on Wednesday.

And it won’t bring Williams to the AFC East next season.

Williams signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The agreement, that’s worth $12 million, includes $8 million guaranteed.

In missing out on Williams, the Bills miss what would’ve been a significant offensive boost for quarterback Josh Allen. Williams finished off a dominant 2022-23 campaign as the NFL’s leader in rushing touchdowns (17) while also notching a career-best 1,066 yards on 262 carries through 17 games played with the Detroit Lions.

Now, Williams will compliment the Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, who totaled 897 rushing yards alongside 490 receiving yards last season.

The Saints, meanwhile, have spent their offseason retooling following a 7-10 third-place finish in the NFC South. New Orleans signed its go-to signal caller, inking Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal, aiming for a turnaround from back-to-back playoff misses in the past two seasons.

Williams, in signing with the Saints, also reunited with former BYU teammate Taysom Hill.