NFL Rumors: Cowboys Acquire Former Patriots Wideout In Trade

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have added another pass-catcher and traded for veteran receiver Brandin Cooks.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the trade Saturday morning. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up that Dallas acquired Cooks from the Houston Texans for a 2023 fifth-rounder and 2024 sixth-rounder.

Cooks now has been traded four times in his career, tying Eric Dickerson for the most times traded, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Cooks, 29, played his last three seasons with the Texans. He was limited to 13 games during the 2022 campaign but finished with a respectable 699 yards on 57 receptions and three touchdowns.

Cooks previously played the 2017 season with the New England Patriots. And it was recently speculated the receiver-needy Patriots could try to acquire Cooks from the Texans to help quarterback Mac Jones.

During his nine seasons in the league, Cooks has six with 1,000-plus yards and four with 80 or more catches. Only Mike Evans and Travis Kelce have more 1,000-yard seasons than Cooks since 2015.