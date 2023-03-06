NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Leaning Towards Signing With Patriots Rival

The New England Patriots could be in store for plenty of Derek Carr matchups next season.

Carr, 31, made his offseason priorities clear with one team on the agenda standing above them all: Leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and taking his talents elsewhere. Well, so far he’s halfway through winning that battle and the latest rumors indicate Carr could see the Patriots twice next season.

The New York Jets, who finished dead last in the AFC East last season, are the destination that Carr is leaning toward, according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler. This comes after Carr’s meeting with the Jets and New Orleans Saints, plus a scheduled chat with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

During the NFL scouting combine, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was able to meet with Carr, which prompted a positive overall response. And if Saleh’s generous words are any indicator, perhaps the Aaron Rodgers rumors could quickly be put to rest this offseason.

“Derek’s got an elite makeup with regards to football IQ,” Saleh told reporters, according to the Jets. “He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of a scrambler, being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.”

Last season Carr matched a career-low 15 appearances with the Raiders. He racked up 305 completions at a 60.8% rate, throwing for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But after the Raiders elected to bench Carr, leading to his Week 17 departure, Carr was as good as gone.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career,” Saleh said. “He’s more in line with what (Matt) Stafford’s career has been in terms of if you can just get to a place that can surround him with all the pieces and allow him to just quarterback, it’d be pretty cool. He’s a solid young man.”