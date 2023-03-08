NFL Rumors: Details Of Aaron Rodgers’ First Meeting With Jets

While other NFL teams spent their Tuesday figuring out franchise tag decisions, the Jets had their first date with one of the best players in the league.

A New York contingency reportedly flew to California where the group met with Aaron Rodgers, whose future in Green Bay remains uncertain. Retirement and staying put are on the table for the four-time NFL MVP, but it’s telling the Packers gave the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers and he was interested in taking the meeting.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin provided some details on the initial courtship between Rodgers and one of the NFL’s most quarterback-needy teams.

“Sense I’m getting is: this Cali trip is hopefully just the first step for the #Jets and Rodgers,” Martin tweeted. “A getting-to-know-you session was the immediate focus (considering only Rodgers and Hackett know each other). Free agency is looming? but the Jets’ timeline is dependent on Rodgers.”

There’s a chance the Jets end up trying to put all of their eggs in Rodgers’ basket. Derek Carr no longer is an option for New York and fellow free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly isn’t likely to land in the Meadowlands. If Gang Green isn’t able to land Rodgers, they might be forced to make a later move behind center in the 2023 season.