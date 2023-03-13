NFL Rumors: Jarrett Stidham Leaving Raiders To Join Division Rival

Despite an impressive two-game audition, Jarrett Stidham will not be the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season.

The former New England Patriots QB will leave Las Vegas to sign a two-year, $10 million contract with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots traded Stidham, whom they took in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, to the Raiders last May.

The 26-year-old likely will back up Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who is coming off a turbulent first season in Denver.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb ? who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Stidham started the final two games of the 2022 season after the Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr. And the Auburn product impressed, completing 45 of 70 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions over the two contests.

Where the Raiders go from here is anyone’s guess. Free agent Jimmy Garoppolo seems like a logical fit, but Vegas also owns the seventh overall pick in next month’s draft.

UPDATE: The Raiders are indeed signing Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.